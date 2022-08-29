Second annual Hero Cup will pit TPD, TFD soccer teams against each other

Soccer players from the Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department will square off Oct. 1 as part of the Second Annual Hero Cup at Kino North Stadium. The match, which is sponsored by FC Tucson and CORE Construction, starts at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved by clicking here.Admission is free, though any money collected will go to support Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona. CORE Construction has agreed to match $2,500 in individual donations for the game.

“We are constantly inspired by the great work the Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department do in this community, and it's our pleasure to be able to provide an opportunity for them to play one another on a first-class field and raise money for an important cause,” said FC Tucson President Amanda Powers.

The first Hero Cup was held last year. DM United, a team representing Davis-Monthan Air Force Base defeated the TPD team in penalty kicks after the teams played to a 0-0 draw in regulation.

TPD chief Chad Kasmar said the "battle of the badges" will both "allow fire and police personnel to share their passion for the game with the Tucson community — and raise funds for an incredible cause. On top of all that, it will give our police officers a chance to work up a healthy appetite for the victory meal, made lovingly by our friends at the fire department after we get the big win.”

Tuscon fire chief Chuck Ryan called the match "an opportunity for our members to showcase their soccer talents in support of an amazing charity that does such important work in Southern Arizona.”