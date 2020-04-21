Sewailo Golf Club reopens with precautionary measures put in place

Sewailo Golf Club has reopened, albeit with precautionary measures designed to encourage social distancing the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The course, located at Casino del Sol, had been closed since March 18. The rest of the casino remains closed through April 30.
Some of Sewailo's precautions follow what's happening at Tucson City Golf properties and elsewhere. Employees are required to wear gloves. Golfers are required to ride one person per cart, and the cart's steering wheels, forward and reverse switches, seat handles and GPS screens will be sanitized before and after every round.
No more than two people are allowed in the pro shop at any time. Tee times have moved from every 10 minutes to every 15 minutes.
Sewailo will deal only with credit and debit card transactions, and those golfers who pay ahead of time can play without checking into the pro shop.
On the course, club officials have removed all rakes from sand traps and all ice chests and sand bottles from cart.
Sewailo officials are asking that golfers to keep flagsticks in the holes. Each hole will be filled nearly to the top with foam rubber "so there is minimal contact with the area," a news release said. For a full list of precautions, click here.
Designed by pro golfer Notah Begay III, Sahuaro offers five different tee options — including a 7,400-yard championship distance. The course is home to the Arizona Wildcats' men's and women's golf teams.
Compiled in part from a news release.
