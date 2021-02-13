She's a keeper: Couple who met while playing soccer at Pima now planning a life together

The day got back to Utah, Jacob called his girlfriend with an idea. His family was coming to town two days later; would she want to fly out to Utah with them?

Alexis jumped at the chance — and Jacob’s plan was set.

The day after she arrived, Alexis’ parents and younger sisters found themselves on the way to Provo. They would be there for the proposal.

“When her and I first talked about marriage and that it would be something that we wanted to do, she mentioned to me that she thought it would be really special if her family could be there when she got engaged,” Jacob said.

“I knew if I did it up here in Utah, she wouldn’t expect a proposal because her family wouldn’t be up here for it.”

“Everything fell into place”On Dec. 30, Jacob told Alexis that they were going to visit his family’s home at Utah Lake State Park to go ice skating on the frozen lake. He told his girlfriend to dress photo-ready.