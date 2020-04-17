Shifting gears: How Tucson’s El Grupo is riding out the coronavirus pandemic

In other ways, it isn’t quite the same. Bike clubs have splintered. El Grupo’s clubhouse, located just north of downtown, is closed. Many cyclists are wearing masks. Others are covering their mouths when they shout, “Passing on your left!”

Hiller is trying to grapple with it all. She has a business to run and kids to inspire. Cycling is an integral part of the Tucson community. But the community has to practice social distancing to — if you’ll excuse the pun — ride out the pandemic.

“We’re all trying to figure out how we operate in this new environment,” Hiller said, “which is asking us to connect in a new and different way than what has been our normal.”

Had it been a normal Thursday, Hiller wouldn’t have been chatting on the phone from her porch. She would have been with her staff at El Grupo, helping to take care of the bikes and prepare for practice, which typically would start about 3:30 p.m. By 4:30 — after all the chains had been checked, the tires pumped and the water bottles filled — multiple groups of kids would head out to ride.