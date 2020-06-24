Shutdown could be perfect time to make positive, much-needed changes in youth sports

“We want coaches to be able to identify trauma and stressors and work with students and the community” McCummings said. “So they’re not just focused on bad behavior, but rather effects of trauma and how that affects behavior in sports and lives.”

Of particular concern to McCummings post-coronavirus is the growing increase of girls dropping out of sports, which is roughly twice that of boys.

“With pandemic, protests and other stressors happening right now, my fear is that we ‘re going to see those numbers increase,” McCummings said. To help mitigate an increase in the number of girls walking away from sports, Up2Us has partnered with Adidas and developed a digital curriculum to keep girls in sports by helping coaches to figure out what they need to be doing.

“We’re training coaches to recognize they can’t just hone in on the skills of the sport, but they also have to develop relationships with the girls on team,” McCummings said. “Culture matters.”

Unlike boys, girls need to be on a team where they know their development matters whether or not they’re the best player, and that they’ll still have an opportunity to participate, develop and grow in the sport, McCummings said.