FC Tucson saw its sixth playoff trip in seven seasons end in the PDL Western Conference final Saturday night in a 2-0 loss to Calgary Foothills FC.
William Akio got the scoring started in the 38th minute at Rio Hondo College in Whittier, California, and Foothills FC never looked back. Teammate Jonathan Wheeldon took control of a loose ball at the top of the box and found Akio for the score.
Alí Musse added a goal in the 57th minute on a cross from the left flank.
AJ Valenzuela, the Friday night hero with a late bicycle kick score, had a chance on a header from an FC Tucson corner kick in the 88th minute, but goalkeeper Marco Carducci punched it away to preserve the shutout.
Foothills FC ended FC Tucson’s season in the West final for the second time in three years. The loss left the Men in Black one game shy of their first appearance in the national semifinals.
FC Tucson came into Saturday’s final having won three straight contests. It swept a weekend series on the road at Colorado Pride Switchbacks U23 to earn a spot in the postseason, then punched a ticked to the final with Valenzuela’s 91st-minute equalizer and a shootout win over top-seeded FC Golden State Force on Friday.