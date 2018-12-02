2018 ARIZONA BOWL AT A GLANCE

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 11:15 a.m.

Where: Arizona Stadium

Who: Arkansas State, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network

Tickets: NovaArizonaBowl.com

ABOUT THE RED WOLVES

Record: 8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt

Coach: Blake Anderson (fifth season)

Best win: Defeated Coastal Carolina 44-16 on Nov. 10 in Conway, S.C.

Fun facts: Arkansas State is making its eighth consecutive bowl appearance and its 16th all time. … The Red Wolves are the last team to have beaten Central Florida. Arkansas State defeated UCF 31-13 in the 2016 AutoNation Cure Bowl. … Arkansas State boasts the Sun Belt Conference’s Player of the year (quarterback Justice Hansen), Defensive Player of the Year (defensive end Ronheen Bingham), Newcomer of the Year (receiver Kirk Merritt) and Freshman of the year (tailback Marcel Murray).

ABOUT THE WOLF PACK

Record: 7-5, 5-3 Mountain West

Coach: Jay Norvell (second season)

Best win: Defeated Hawaii 40-22 on Oct. 20 in Honolulu

Fun facts: Nevada is making its first bowl appearance since the inaugural Arizona Bowl in 2015. The Wolf Pack defeated Colorado State 28-23. … Norvell’s staff includes two former Arizona assistants: Jeff Casteel, who’s the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, and David Lockwood, who coaches the secondary. Both worked under Rich Rodriguez at the UA. … Tailback Toa Taua was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after rushing for 816 yards and six touchdowns.