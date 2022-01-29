Sporting KC, Colorado Rapids play to scoreless draw at Kino North Stadium

SKC, regulars visitors to Tucson for preseason, are training this year in Scottsdale.

“It’s been great, it’s a great set up for us there,” said coach Peter Vermes. “We’ve been here many, many times but the great thing is we always have good competition playing these games Colorado’s a really good team, it’s good for us to play an MLS team, we played the U.S. team our first game.”

Colorado is also preparing for the CONCACAF Champions League, which it starts on Feb. 17 in Guatemala against Comunicaciones F.C.

Freaser said the team needs to improve its offensive choices before then.

“The defending is a huge part of it because regardless of who the competition is, if you defend well you keep yourself in games,” Fraser said. “Our first game is on the road in Guatemala so we want to make sure that we can continue to build on what I thought was a very good defensive performance.”

The Houston Dynamo will face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. at Kino North in the last MLS match of the Desert Showcase.

Corner kicks

• FC Tucson will host a World Cup qualifier watch party doubleheader on Sunday at The Neighborhood DWTN starting at 1 p.m. The first match is the United States men’s national team at Canada followed by the Mexican men’s national team against Costa Rica. Then on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Pueblo Vida Brewing Company downtown, FC Tucson will have a watch party for the USMNT match against Honduras.