Stacy Hurt spreading the word on colorectal cancer after beating the odds

“I said to him: ‘If it depends on me, I’m going to kick its ass.’ He responded with, ‘That’s what I wanted to hear.’ And that’s how I went into it.”

Hurt didn’t have 8% ingrained in her head thanks to her tight-lipped oncologist, but her athletic background allowed her to have a competitive spirit in the fight for her life.

“I’ve always been super competitive and I commit to anything I do,” she said. “I turned myself into a lean, mean, cancer-fighting machine. I told myself, ‘If I’m not going to survive this, I’m going down knowing I did everything to survive and beat it,’ and it worked out for me. I’m very blessed and very lucky.”

Her mental fortitude never wavered even when the chemotherapy period and radiation treatment was taxing. Hurt nearly lost her life during surgery, when a blood vessel was knicked causing her to internally bleed and lose half of her blood.

On top of Hurt’s battle, she was raising two boys, who weren’t even teenagers during her treatment. Hurt’s youngest son, Emmet, is severely intellectually and developmentally disabled, and can’t walk, talk or care for himself.