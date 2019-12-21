Star article results in police investigation into $20,000 theft in youth football organization

“They then bring it to me and we re-verify, where they sign off on it, I sign off, I write a receipt to them and the deposit receipt is stapled to the deposit signatures,” Jordan said.

Jordan sends Bottom Line copies of the association’s profit and loss statements every month and they discuss the association’s finances quarterly, so that the firm has everything they need come tax season.

Jordan, who has been with the association for more than 20 years, said the Rams are her passion.

“I’m not an accountant — I’m a volunteer treasurer and I happen to count money for my job,” Jordan said. “When (the association) asked me to step in, it wasn’t even a thought.”

More tax troubles

The police investigation into the Rams’ missing money isn’t the association’s only trouble at the moment: In May, the Rams’ nonprofit status was revoked after the IRS flagged the association for failing to file tax returns for three consecutive years.

Jordan, the treasurer, said “something got missed” when the Rams were trying to submit the missing 2016 and 2017 returns. The Rams and Bottom Line have to explain to the IRS why the taxes weren’t filed on time; Jordan said the previous treasurer failed to file them.