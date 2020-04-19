Star readers list Tiger Stadium, Camden Yards, Augusta as best places to watch a game

Last week, Star staffers answered burning sports questions — from the best place to see a game to the one sporting event they can’t live without.
Star readers chimed in too, emailing their answers to sports@tucson.com. Here are excerpts of their responses. (Some have been edited for brevity, clarity and to match Star style).
Today’s question: What’s the best place to watch a game?
My living room. I can’t get replays when attending live events. — Aaron Thomas
{p class=”x_default-style”}Nothing like being in a stadium regardless of sport, with friends and family. — Bill Leith
{div}Old Tiger Stadium in Detroit. Tiger Stadium had a unique smell: The combination of new-mown grass, redhots, old concrete, and, yes, even a hunt of urine from the bathrooms. It was small enough that even the most-distant seats made you feel close to the action, and the unique “porch” overhang in right field was great place to watch future Hall of Famer Al Kaline throw out a runner at home from the warning track. And when 1970s phenom Mark “The Bird” Fidrych took the field, talking to the baseball and grooming the mound, the upper deck and the press box literally shook with the fans’ foot-stomping enthusiasm. The one deficit: You didn’t want to get a seat behind one of the field-blocking uprights in the lower deck. — George Campbell{/div}
{div}On the field; in the game. (or the match, ice, pitch, slope, etc.). Sports by its nature is a participatory event. The best place is the place where you not only can be influenced the action, but also influence it. It may sometimes be up-close, and it can be intensely interpersonal, one that bears a positive side for all. — Jack Sheerin
I have been to the World Series, Final Four, Indy 500, U.S. Open, Ryder Cup, etc., and all have been amazing. But the best of all time is the Masters. Even if you are not a golf fan, walking that course is almost a religious experience. The “patrons” are respectful and you can hear the birds chirp when those famous puts happen; and you can hear the roars from around the course just like on TV but better.
I started watching the Masters with my Dad as a tot when they only broadcast the last few holes in black and white. The first time I waked the course to settle at Amen Corner in person, it was as if he was with me again. What a special place in all of sport. — Beth Miller
Camden Yards in Baltimore. The B& O Warehouse (the longest building on the East Coast) in right field, Boog Powell’s barbecue joint on the concourse with Boog himself serving up the food. — Tim White
Having grown up two blocks from “The Pit” (aka Mac Court), I played there every Sunday. We snuck in until we got kicked out by the janitors, knowing that we’re not there to steal anything. Later in life, I was a towel boy for the basketball team in 1951, …. I then refereed is a with Dr. Boyd baker when he was getting his doctorate. — Walt Osborn{/div}
