Star readers sound off on their favorite sporting events

Last week, Star sports staffers answered burning sports questions — from the best place to see a game to the one sporting event they can’t live without.
Star readers chimed in too, emailing their answers to sports@tucson.com. Here are excerpts of their responses. (Some have been edited for brevity, clarity and to match Star style).
Today’s question: If you could watch only one sporting event a year, what would it be?
The NCAA Basketball Championship game. — Tim White
One sporting event I love to watch: March Madness. So disappointed they didn't get to play this year. — Aaron Thomas
World Series. It's like a good book — each game is a chapter with an end result either with joy or sadness depending on your rooting interest. — Bill Leith
The seven-game series to determine the Stanley Cup. — Ron Gagner
The NCAA tournament of 64-plus teams, the single sporting event I most look forward to for decades now. In 1970, Bob Lanier took tiny St Bonaventure to the Final Four and I've been hooked ever since. — Leonard "Lee" Sommitz
Hands down, I'd say the Indy 500. I've gone to the race since 2001, and there's no more exciting event to me. Hate to miss it this year, but I'd also hate to be with 300,000 people. — Lisa Brothman
The final match in the ICC’s (International Cricket Council’s) annual Ashes Test Matches. — Jack Sheerin
UA men's basketball. — Judy Bologna
