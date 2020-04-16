Star readers sound off on their favorite sporting events
Although weather has occasionally disrupted the Indianapolis 500, it had never been outright rescheduled until now.

 Darron Cummings / The Associated Press 2019

Last week, Star sports staffers answered burning sports questions — from the best place to see a game to the one sporting event they can’t live without.

Star readers chimed in too, emailing their answers to sports@tucson.com. Here are excerpts of their responses. (Some have been edited for brevity, clarity and to match Star style). 

Today’s question: If you could watch only one sporting event a year, what would it be?

The NCAA Basketball Championship game. — Tim White

One sporting event I love to watch: March Madness. So disappointed they didn't get to play this year. — Aaron Thomas

World Series. It's like a good book — each game is a chapter with an end result either with joy or sadness depending on your rooting interest. — Bill Leith

The seven-game series to determine the Stanley Cup. — Ron Gagner

The NCAA tournament of 64-plus teams, the single sporting event I most look forward to for decades now. In 1970, Bob Lanier took tiny St Bonaventure to the Final Four and I've been hooked ever since. — Leonard "Lee" Sommitz 

Hands down, I'd say the Indy 500. I've gone to the race since 2001, and there's no more exciting event to me. Hate to miss it this year, but I'd also hate to be with 300,000 people. — Lisa Brothman

The final match in the ICC’s (International Cricket Council’s) annual Ashes Test Matches. — Jack Sheerin

UA men's basketball. — Judy Bologna

