Steely determination propels barrel-racing Steiner

On Friday afternoon, as Jamie Steiner watched her daughter, Steely, sprint down the home stretch at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds atop the mare on which she helped her train, she couldn’t help but listen to the roar.

Jamie was once used to hearing those roars herself. She was a National Finals Rodeo barrel racer who gave it up before the road chewed her up, married to a former world champion steer wrestler, Sid, who also hung up the boots early.

They once traveled the country searching for glory in an arena. Now they watch their progeny fight for the same roars.

But they don’t sound much like they do at the La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros, she said, and Friday took her back. Just like it did on Saturday, watching her son, Rocker, a rookie bareback rider off to a sizzling start on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit.

Steely Steiner took Hillbilly Bombshell, as fast as she’d go, stretching her powerful legs for all they’re worth.

These days, with the rising cost of fuel and feed, they’re worth more and more.

And so are the roars.

A family affair