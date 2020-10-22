Strong finish has FC Tucson looking forward to 2021 season

One of the many bright spots during that stretch was forward Josh Coan, who scored four goals — including two in the final match. Coan’s late burst onto the scene was a welcome one for FC Tucson after leading goal scorer Shak Adams went down with an injury in early September.

“It was an up and down season for me,” Coan said. “But I stuck with it.”

The 22-year-old forward made his professional soccer debut with FC Tucson this year after finishing up college at Marquette University. Coan initailly saw limited playing time, mostly as a late-game substitute, but soon adapted to the pro style of play. But once Adams became unavailable, Coan filled the role and eventually found his stride.

“Getting on the pitch more got my confidence up and just fitting in with the system was definitely important,” he said.

“He just came in and fit really well,” Galas added.

With the offseason on the horizon now, both Galas and Coan know there's work to be done before 2021.

Coan said he’s going to take some time off and visit his family before getting back into training.

“I’ll make sure I’m ready for next season,” Coan said.