Strong finish has FC Tucson looking forward to 2021 season

f there was an apt word to describe the rollercoaster 2020 season for FC Tucson, it would be improvement.
The Men in Black closed out their season on a high note last weekend, beating Orlando City B 2-0 to finish with a 6-6-4 record and a fifth-place finish in the USL League One standings.
The team that finished the season is much better than the one that started it.
FC Tucson lost only one of its final eight matches, winning four of them and earning a draw in the other three. The Men in Black were one of only three clubs in their league to have one loss or fewer in the second half of the season.
“The boys played very well in the second half of the season,” coach John Galas said. “I’m proud of that.”
Galas’ first season as head coach got off to a bumpy start. The team won its opener on July 25, then limped to a 2-5-1 record at the midseason point. After FC Tucson lost to North Texas FC 2-0 on Sept. 12, the team turned over a new leaf.
“Nobody quit or lost confidence in each other,” Galas said.
FC Tucson won two of its next three matches to vault back into the top half of the league standings, and stayed there the rest of the way. The team's defense shut out four of its final eight opponents.
One of the many bright spots during that stretch was forward Josh Coan, who scored four goals — including two in the final match. Coan’s late burst onto the scene was a welcome one for FC Tucson after leading goal scorer Shak Adams went down with an injury in early September.
“It was an up and down season for me,” Coan said. “But I stuck with it.”
The 22-year-old forward made his professional soccer debut with FC Tucson this year after finishing up college at Marquette University. Coan initailly saw limited playing time, mostly as a late-game substitute, but soon adapted to the pro style of play. But once Adams became unavailable, Coan filled the role and eventually found his stride.
“Getting on the pitch more got my confidence up and just fitting in with the system was definitely important,” he said.
“He just came in and fit really well,” Galas added.
With the offseason on the horizon now, both Galas and Coan know there's work to be done before 2021.
Coan said he’s going to take some time off and visit his family before getting back into training.
“I’ll make sure I’m ready for next season,” Coan said.
The winter process is slightly more complicated for his coach, though. Galas is already reviewing the roster to see what can be improved for next season.
“We have some player options we can pick up, bring guys back or decide to look at some free agents,” he said.
FC Tucson’s 2020 season was one that will be remembered for many reasons. From navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, to playing at Kino Stadium without fans, to the midseason rebirth, there’s was a lot think about. And much to like.
“I’d put the guys we have up against anybody else in the league,” Galas said.
