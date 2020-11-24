Student suing Amphi for alleged sex abuse by teammates on bus following football game

The victim told police that while riding on the team bus on the way back to Tucson from an away game at Nogales High School, he “decided to lay on the floor in the aisle of the bus” and was going up and down the aisle of the bus on his back, as if he were swimming, the police report said.

Official diagnoses were redacted, but the police report indicated the victim has some social learning challenges and this type of behavior was not unusual. His mother told officers that he had previously been bullied by a few players because of his “social awkwardness” and that he craves attention from other students, whether it be good or bad.

The victim told police that while he was “swimming” down the aisle, one of his teammates jumped on him and stuck his fingers in his backside over his shorts.

The victim said that afterwards, he was held down by several teammates while another “pulled down his own shorts and put his crotch and butt in his face,” the report said.