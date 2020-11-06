'Stupid hope' fueled Tucson's Anthony Birchak, who makes UFC return on Saturday

“This has been a wild ride. Since the second week of June, every single week I’ve gotten the phone call on Monday that I was going to fight in the UFC on Saturday,” Birchak said. “And every single week on Thursday, I got another call saying, ‘Uh, we went with someone else.’”

It took a mental toll on Birchak to the point where he considered retiring two weeks ago. The pandemic briefly shut down his gym and tested his commitment.

“But I stayed persistent and I trained every damn day,” Birchak said. “It was hard to stay the course. Every once in a while, there’d be a weekend where I would fall and have a few beers then hit it hard on Monday because I got the phone call.”

Birchak said his “stupid hope” kept him going.

“I’ve always had that mentality that I’m just one phone call away — one positive COVID test away,” he said. “It’s one injury away from getting me back in. I’m not done. I didn’t do nearly what I’m capable of in my first run in the UFC. Now I’m a lot more mature.”

He knows, too, that few get the opportunity to fight.