The Tucson Sugar Skulls have signed five more players, bringing the roster total to 33 as their first season approaches.
The new Indoor Football League team plans to open camp Feb. 8 with 36 players. The season begins March 3 at San Diego, with the first home game is March 10 against Bismarck.
Among the five players signed is Santa Rita High grad Greg Jones, a wide receiver/defensive back who played one year at Pima College. He then played two years for Amarillo of the Champions Indoor Football League.
Other players signed Thursday were Nigel Bethel II, a defensive back who played at Texas Tech; Domonique Harris, a quarterback who played for Division II Benedict College; Bryan Hicks, a quarterback from Division III Southwestern University; and Kimo Naehu, a kicker who played at Bethel College and has 10 years of indoor football experience.