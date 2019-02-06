The Tucson Sugar Skulls on Wednesday announced they signed two offensive playmakers and a defensive veteran renowned as one of the top linebackers in the Indoor Football League.
Running back Shadrach Thornton, receiver Donovan Rasberry and all-IFL linebacker Zachary Allen signed with the Sugar Skulls' preseason roster, with the team's inaugural training camp set to open Friday.
Head coach Marcus Coleman also completed his staff with the addition of offensive line coach Don Wnek.
Allen, at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, played with the league-champion Iowa Barnstormers last season and will again join forces with Coleman, his former coach in Iowa. With Allen and lineman Keith Jones Jr., Tucson boasts two players who made the IFL's first-team defense in 2018.
Allen will enter his third year in the league after playing with Iowa for two seasons and starting 24 games in four years at Wake Forest.
Wnek has more than 40 years of coaching experience, including in college football with Indiana, Baylor and Illinois, and in the Canadian Football League. He is the father of former UA defensive lineman Eli Wnek (1999-2000).
Thornton, a 6-foot, 215-pound rusher, played college ball at North Carolina State and in 2018 with the Arizona Rattlers. He rushed for 260 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
The 5-8, 175-pound Rasberry played four years at DII Winston-Salem State, and two years in the Champions Indoor Football League.