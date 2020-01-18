Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

Davidson at Fordham 10 a.m. FS1

Michigan at Minnesota 11 a.m. BTN

East Carolina at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPNU

California at UCLA 6 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Duke at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPNU

Louisville at North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Saint Louis at Dayton Noon CBSS

Auburn at Georgia Noon ESPNU

Kentucky at LSU Noon SEC

Minnesota at Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

South Florida at Central Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2

St. Bonaventure at La Salle 1 p.m. NBCS

Arizona State at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Fordham at George Mason 2 p.m. CBSS

Loyola Chicago at Illinois State 2 p.m. ESPNU

TCU at Oklahoma 2 p.m. FSAZ

Florida at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC

Indiana at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

Purdue at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN

Golf

European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

NFL Playoffs

Titans at Chiefs 1:05 p.m. Ch 13

Packers at 49ers 4:40 p.m. Ch 11

NHL

Jets at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Leicester City at Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Manchester United at Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn 9:50 a.m. FS2

Tennis

Australian Open, first round 5 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s

Arizona at Washington 1 p.m. 1400-AM

NFL Playoffs

Titans at Chiefs 1:05 p.m. 1290-AM

Packers at 49ers 4:40 p.m. 1290-AM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

