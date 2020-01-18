Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Davidson at Fordham 10 a.m. FS1
Michigan at Minnesota 11 a.m. BTN
East Carolina at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPNU
California at UCLA 6 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Duke at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPNU
Louisville at North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Saint Louis at Dayton Noon CBSS
Auburn at Georgia Noon ESPNU
Kentucky at LSU Noon SEC
Minnesota at Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
South Florida at Central Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2
St. Bonaventure at La Salle 1 p.m. NBCS
Arizona State at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Fordham at George Mason 2 p.m. CBSS
Loyola Chicago at Illinois State 2 p.m. ESPNU
TCU at Oklahoma 2 p.m. FSAZ
Florida at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC
Indiana at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
Purdue at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN
Golf
European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
NFL Playoffs
Titans at Chiefs 1:05 p.m. Ch 13
Packers at 49ers 4:40 p.m. Ch 11
NHL
Jets at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Leicester City at Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Manchester United at Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn 9:50 a.m. FS2
Tennis
Australian Open, first round 5 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s
Arizona at Washington 1 p.m. 1400-AM
NFL Playoffs
Titans at Chiefs 1:05 p.m. 1290-AM
Packers at 49ers 4:40 p.m. 1290-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)