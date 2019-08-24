TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 11:30 a.m. FS1
Baseball LLWS consolation: Hawaii vs. Japan 7 a.m. ESPN
LLWS title game: Louisiana vs. Curacao Noon Ch 9
Basketball Big3 Playoffs 10 a.m. CBSS
Big3 Playoffs 11 a.m. Ch 13
Golf European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round 3:30 p.m. Golf
MLB D-backs at Brewers 11 a.m. FSAZ
Nationals at Cubs 11 a.m. TBS
Yankees at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL preseason Steelers at Titans 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester City at Bournemouth 5:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 6:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Newcastle United at Tottenham 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Wolfsburg at Hertha Berlin 9 a.m. FS1
MLS: Columbus at FC Cincinnati 3 p.m. FS1
MLS: Houston at FC Dallas 5:20 p.m. FS1
MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 7:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s NWSL: Chicago at Portland FC Noon ESPNEWS
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB D-backs at Brewers 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Yankees at Dodgers 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)