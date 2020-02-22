Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Cup race 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men’s American at Boston U. 10 a.m. CBSS
Temple at East Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Indiana 10 a.m. FS1
Rutgers at Wisconsin 11 a.m. BTN
Wichita State at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN
St. John’s at Seton Hall Noon Ch 13
South Florida at UConn Noon CBSS
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa Noon ESPNU
Minnesota at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN
Maryland at Ohio State 2 p.m. Ch 13
New Mexico at Boise State 2 p.m. CBSS
Butler at Creighton 2 p.m. FS1
USC at Utah 4 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at Washington State 6 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Vanderbilt at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN2
North Carolina at Wake Forest 10 a.m. FSAZ
South Carolina at Kentucky Noon ESPN2
Arizona State at Utah Noon Pac-12A
Alabama at Mississippi State Noon SEC
Oklahoma State at TCU 1 p.m. FSAZ
Auburn at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPN2
Tulane at Cincinnati 2 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Florida 2 p.m. SEC
Michigan at Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN
Mississippi at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
Football XFL: New York at St. Louis 1 p.m. ESPN
XFL: D.C. at Los Angeles 4 p.m. FS1
Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Gymnastics Washington at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Utah at UCLA 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB spring Rays vs. Yankees 11 a.m. MLB
NBA Celtics at Lakers 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Timberwolves at Nuggets 4 p.m. NBA
Pelicans at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA
NHL Penguins at Capitals 10 a.m. Ch 4
Blues at Wild 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Golden Knights at Ducks 8 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s EPL: Watford at Manchester United 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: FC Augsburg at Leverkusen 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Everton at Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: FSV Mainz at VfL Wolfsburg 9:50 a.m. FS2
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s Arizona at Colorado Noon 1400-AM
NBA Celtics at Lakers 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)