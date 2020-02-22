Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Cup race 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men’s American at Boston U. 10 a.m. CBSS

Temple at East Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Indiana 10 a.m. FS1

Rutgers at Wisconsin 11 a.m. BTN

Wichita State at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN

St. John’s at Seton Hall Noon Ch 13

South Florida at UConn Noon CBSS

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa Noon ESPNU

Minnesota at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN

Maryland at Ohio State 2 p.m. Ch 13

New Mexico at Boise State 2 p.m. CBSS

Butler at Creighton 2 p.m. FS1

USC at Utah 4 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Washington State 6 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Vanderbilt at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN2

North Carolina at Wake Forest 10 a.m. FSAZ

South Carolina at Kentucky Noon ESPN2

Arizona State at Utah Noon Pac-12A

Alabama at Mississippi State Noon SEC

Oklahoma State at TCU 1 p.m. FSAZ

Auburn at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at Cincinnati 2 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Florida 2 p.m. SEC

Michigan at Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN

Mississippi at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

Football XFL: New York at St. Louis 1 p.m. ESPN

XFL: D.C. at Los Angeles 4 p.m. FS1

Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Gymnastics Washington at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Utah at UCLA 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB spring Rays vs. Yankees 11 a.m. MLB

NBA Celtics at Lakers 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Timberwolves at Nuggets 4 p.m. NBA

Pelicans at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA

NHL Penguins at Capitals 10 a.m. Ch 4

Blues at Wild 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Golden Knights at Ducks 8 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s EPL: Watford at Manchester United 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: FC Augsburg at Leverkusen 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Everton at Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: FSV Mainz at VfL Wolfsburg 9:50 a.m. FS2

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s Arizona at Colorado Noon 1400-AM

NBA Celtics at Lakers 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

