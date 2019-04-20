TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

MLB D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Brewers or Mets at Cardinals 11 a.m. MLB

Braves at Indians 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs Celtics at Pacers, Game 4 10 a.m. Ch 9

Warriors at Clippers, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Raptors at Magic, Game 4 4 p.m. TNT

Trail Blazers at Thunder, Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball Army at Navy 9:30 a.m. CBSS

NHL Playoffs Bruins at Maple Leafs, Game 6 Noon Ch 4

Sharks at Golden Knights, Game 6 4 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s EPL: Everton vs. Manchester United 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund 6:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Cardiff City vs. Liverpool 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hertha Berlin vs. Hannover 96 9 a.m. FS1

MLS: D.C. United vs. New York City FC 1 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders 4 p.m. FS1

Softball Minnesota at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN

Tennessee at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPN2

Michigan at Illinois Noon BTN

Auburn at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN2

Purdue at Northwestern 2 p.m. BTN

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Braves at Indians 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

