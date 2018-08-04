TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race Noon Ch 4
Golf Women’s British Open, final round 4 a.m. Golf
Women’s British Open, final round 8:30 a.m. Ch 4
WGC-Bridgestone, final round 9 a.m. Golf
WGC-Bridgestone, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13
European Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB Angels at Indians 10 a.m. TBS
Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus
Giants at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Yankees at Red Sox 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer Women’s U-20 WC: Mexico vs. Brazil 4:20 a.m. FS1
Women’s U-20 WC: N. Korea vs. England 7:20 a.m. FS1
Women’s U-20 WC: N. Zealand vs. Netherlands 7:20 a.m. FS2
Women’s U-20 WC: France vs. Ghana 10:20 a.m. FS2
MLS Los Angeles FC at NY Red Bulls 3 p.m. FS1
Softball Senior League World Series, championship 11 a.m. ESPN
WNBA Washington at Dallas 1 p.m. NBA
Phoenix at Los Angeles 4 p.m. NBA
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB Giants at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Yankees at Red Sox 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)