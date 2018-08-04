TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race Noon Ch 4

Golf Women’s British Open, final round 4 a.m. Golf

Women’s British Open, final round 8:30 a.m. Ch 4

WGC-Bridgestone, final round 9 a.m. Golf

WGC-Bridgestone, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

European Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB Angels at Indians 10 a.m. TBS

Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus

Giants at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Yankees at Red Sox 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer Women’s U-20 WC: Mexico vs. Brazil 4:20 a.m. FS1

Women’s U-20 WC: N. Korea vs. England 7:20 a.m. FS1

Women’s U-20 WC: N. Zealand vs. Netherlands 7:20 a.m. FS2

Women’s U-20 WC: France vs. Ghana 10:20 a.m. FS2

MLS Los Angeles FC at NY Red Bulls 3 p.m. FS1

Softball Senior League World Series, championship 11 a.m. ESPN

WNBA Washington at Dallas 1 p.m. NBA

Phoenix at Los Angeles 4 p.m. NBA

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB Giants at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Yankees at Red Sox 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles