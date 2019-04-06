TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 11 a.m. FS1
IndyCar race 1:30 p.m NBCS
Basketball, women’s NCAA final: Baylor vs. Notre Dame 3 p.m. ESPN
Golf Drive, Chip & Putt finals 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Cubs at Brewers or Padres at Cardinals 11 a.m. MLB
Red Sox at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Red Sox at D-backs or Rangers at Angels 2 p.m. MLB
Dodgers at Rockies 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Heat at Raptors 9 a.m. NBA
Thunder at Timberwolves 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Suns at Rockets 4 p.m. NBA
Jazz at Lakers 6:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball Vanderbilt at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
Rutgers at Iowa 10 a.m. BTN
Purdue at Nebraska 10 a.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at LSU Noon SEC
Washington at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Soccer, men’s EPL: Everton vs. Arsenal 6 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: FC Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim 6:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Werder Bremen vs. Gladbach 8:50 a.m. FS2
MLS: FC Cincinnati vs. Sporting KC Noon ESPN
Soccer, women’s Belgium at United States 6 p.m. ESPN2
Softball Savannah State at Florida A&M 8 a.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Florida 10 a.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12A
Iowa at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BTN
LSU at Mississippi State 1 p.m. ESPNU
Auburn at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO SUNDAY
Hockey Tucson at Ontario 3 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB Red Sox at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Dodgers at Rockies 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)