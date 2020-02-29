Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Cup race 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men’s South Florida at Temple 10 a.m. CBSS
Creighton at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1
Cincinnati at Houston 11 a.m. ESPN
Indiana at Illinois Noon BTN
Xavier at Georgetown Noon Ch 13
Western Kentucky at North Texas Noon CBSS
Saint Louis at Rhode Island Noon ESPNU
Michigan at Ohio State 2 p.m. Ch 13
Towson at Northeastern 2 p.m. CBSS
Wichita State at SMU 2 p.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Nebraska 2:15 p.m. BTN
Colorado at Stanford 4 p.m. ESPNU
Minnesota at Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women’s Iowa at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Texas A&M at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2
TCU at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FSAZ
Duke at North Carolina Noon ESPN2
California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
DePaul at Marquette 1 p.m. FS2
Maryland at Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPN2
Football XFL: Houston at Dallas 2 p.m. FS1
XFL: DC at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN2
Golf European Tour, final round 1 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf
MLB spring Braves vs. Red Sox 11 a.m. MLB
NBA 76ers at Clippers 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Lakers at Pelicans 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Flyers at Rangers 10 a.m. Ch 4
Capitals at Wild 6 p.m. NBCS
Kings at Golden Knights 8:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Vfl Wolfsburg at Union Berlin 5:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Manchester United at Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Frankfurt at Werder Bremen 9:50 a.m. FS2
MLS: Chicago at Seattle 1 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Inter Miami CF at LAFC 3:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Minnesota United at Portland 5:30 p.m. FS1
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s California at Arizona Noon 1400-AM
Hockey Tucson at Bakersfield 6 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA 76ers at Clippers 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)