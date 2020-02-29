Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Cup race 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men’s South Florida at Temple 10 a.m. CBSS

Creighton at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1

Cincinnati at Houston 11 a.m. ESPN

Indiana at Illinois Noon BTN

Xavier at Georgetown Noon Ch 13

Western Kentucky at North Texas Noon CBSS

Saint Louis at Rhode Island Noon ESPNU

Michigan at Ohio State 2 p.m. Ch 13

Towson at Northeastern 2 p.m. CBSS

Wichita State at SMU 2 p.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Nebraska 2:15 p.m. BTN

Colorado at Stanford 4 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota at Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women’s Iowa at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Texas A&M at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2

TCU at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FSAZ

Duke at North Carolina Noon ESPN2

California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

DePaul at Marquette 1 p.m. FS2

Maryland at Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPN2

Football XFL: Houston at Dallas 2 p.m. FS1

XFL: DC at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN2

Golf European Tour, final round 1 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf

MLB spring Braves vs. Red Sox 11 a.m. MLB

NBA 76ers at Clippers 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Lakers at Pelicans 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Flyers at Rangers 10 a.m. Ch 4

Capitals at Wild 6 p.m. NBCS

Kings at Golden Knights 8:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Vfl Wolfsburg at Union Berlin 5:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Manchester United at Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Frankfurt at Werder Bremen 9:50 a.m. FS2

MLS: Chicago at Seattle 1 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Inter Miami CF at LAFC 3:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Minnesota United at Portland 5:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s California at Arizona Noon 1400-AM

Hockey Tucson at Bakersfield 6 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA 76ers at Clippers 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

