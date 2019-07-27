TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 6:05 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Monster Energy race Noon NBCS
IndyCar race 1 p.m. Ch 4
Cycling Tour de France, final stage 9:30 a.m. NBCS
Tour de France, final stage 11 a.m. Ch 4
Golf LPGA Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 6:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13
PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
Misc. Pan American Games, Day 5 7 a.m. ESPNU
Pan American Games, Day 5 10 a.m. ESPN2
Pan American Games, Day 5 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB D-backs at Marlins 10 a.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Nationals 10 a.m. TBS
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s AC Milan vs. Benfica Noon ESPN
Soccer, women’s UEFA U-19 final: Germany vs. France 7:50 a.m. ESPNEWS
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB D-backs at Marlins 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)