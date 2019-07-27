TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 6:05 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Monster Energy race Noon NBCS

IndyCar race 1 p.m. Ch 4

Cycling Tour de France, final stage 9:30 a.m. NBCS

Tour de France, final stage 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf LPGA Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

Misc. Pan American Games, Day 5 7 a.m. ESPNU

Pan American Games, Day 5 10 a.m. ESPN2

Pan American Games, Day 5 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB D-backs at Marlins 10 a.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Nationals 10 a.m. TBS

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s AC Milan vs. Benfica Noon ESPN

Soccer, women’s UEFA U-19 final: Germany vs. France 7:50 a.m. ESPNEWS

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB D-backs at Marlins 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles