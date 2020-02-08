Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR: The Busch Clash 1 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s

Cincinnati at UConn 10 a.m. CBSS

Butler at Marquette 10 a.m. FS1

Ohio State at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Ch 13

Evansville at Bradley Noon CBSS

George Mason at UMass 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Wichita State at Houston 1 p.m. ESPN

Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. ESPNU

Washington at Washington State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women’s

Rutgers at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN

Temple at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Boston College at Clemson 10 a.m. FSAZ

Mississippi State at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN

Georgia at Florida 11 a.m. SEC

Louisville at Syracuse Noon ESPN2

Texas Tech at Texas Noon ESPNU

Virginia Tech at North Carolina Noon FSAZ

Villanova at Butler 1 p.m. FS2

Arizona at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Auburn at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

Kentucky at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona State at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Mississippi at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC

Football

XFL: Tampa Bay at New York Noon Ch 11

XFL: St. Louis at Dallas 3 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Gymnastics

Arizona at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Celtics at Thunder 1:30 p.m. NBA

Jazz at Rockets 5 p.m. NBA

NHL

Bruins at Red Wings 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Avalanche at Wild 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Lecce at Napoli 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Bournemouth at Sheffield United 7 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Cologne at Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: West Ham at Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich 10 a.m. FS2

Soccer, women’s

CONCACAF final: U.S. vs. Canada 4 p.m. FS2

Softball

Kansas vs. Utah 9 a.m. Pac-12N

Seattle vs. Utah 11:30 a.m. Pac-12A

Seattle at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Arizona vs. Tennessee 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s

Arizona at Oregon State 1 p.m. 1400-AM

