Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR: The Busch Clash 1 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s
Cincinnati at UConn 10 a.m. CBSS
Butler at Marquette 10 a.m. FS1
Ohio State at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Ch 13
Evansville at Bradley Noon CBSS
George Mason at UMass 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Wichita State at Houston 1 p.m. ESPN
Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at Washington State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women’s
Rutgers at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN
Temple at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Boston College at Clemson 10 a.m. FSAZ
Mississippi State at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN
Georgia at Florida 11 a.m. SEC
Louisville at Syracuse Noon ESPN2
Texas Tech at Texas Noon ESPNU
Virginia Tech at North Carolina Noon FSAZ
Villanova at Butler 1 p.m. FS2
Arizona at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Auburn at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC
Kentucky at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona State at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Mississippi at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC
Football
XFL: Tampa Bay at New York Noon Ch 11
XFL: St. Louis at Dallas 3 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Gymnastics
Arizona at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA
Celtics at Thunder 1:30 p.m. NBA
Jazz at Rockets 5 p.m. NBA
NHL
Bruins at Red Wings 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Avalanche at Wild 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Lecce at Napoli 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Bournemouth at Sheffield United 7 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Cologne at Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: West Ham at Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich 10 a.m. FS2
Soccer, women’s
CONCACAF final: U.S. vs. Canada 4 p.m. FS2
Softball
Kansas vs. Utah 9 a.m. Pac-12N
Seattle vs. Utah 11:30 a.m. Pac-12A
Seattle at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Arizona vs. Tennessee 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s
Arizona at Oregon State 1 p.m. 1400-AM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)