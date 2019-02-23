TV SUNDAY
AAF Birmingham at Atlanta 2 p.m. CBSS
Basketball, men’s SMU at UCF 10 a.m. CBSS
Villanova at Xavier 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
Cincinnati at UConn Noon ESPN
Michigan State at Michigan 1:45 p.m. Ch 13
Loyola Chicago at Southern Illinois 2 p.m. ESPNU
Wake Forest at NC State 4 p.m. ESPNU
California at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Stanford at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s 10 a.m. ESPN2
NC State at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Michigan at Michigan State Noon ESPN2
Houston at Memphis Noon ESPNU
St. John’s at Georgetown Noon FS2
USC at Oregon Noon Pac-12N
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State Noon SEC
Penn State at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN
South Carolina at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona State at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12A
TBA 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Mississippi at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Minnesota at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. BTN
Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
NBA Spurs at Knicks 5:30 p.m. NBA
NHL Rangers at Capitals 10:30 a.m. NHL
Blues at Wild 5 p.m. NBCS
Jets at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer EPL: Manchester United vs. Liverpool 7 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hannover 96 vs. Frankfurt 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund 9:50 a.m. FS2
Track and field U.S. Indoor Championships 2 p.m. NBCS
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Michigan State at Michigan 1:45 p.m. 1490-AM*
Stanford at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Stanford at Arizona 6 p.m. 107.5-FM
Basketball, women’s Arizona at California 3 p.m. 1400-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)