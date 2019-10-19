TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Golf European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Golf
NFL Cardinals at Giants 10 a.m. Ch 11
Chargers at Titans 1 p.m. Ch 13
Ravens at Seahawks 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Eagles at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Paderborn at Cologne 6:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Liverpool at Manchester United 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Schalke at Hoffenheim 8:50 a.m. FS2
Rutgers at Northwestern 11 a.m. BTN
MLS Playoffs: Minnesota vs. L.A. Galaxy 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women’s NWSL Playoffs: Reign FC at N. Carolina 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at West Virginia Noon ESPNU
NWSL Playoffs: Portland at Chicago 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Mississippi State 2 p.m. ESPNU
Volleyball Boston College at Miami 9 a.m. FSAZ
NC State at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. ESPNU
Georgia at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC
Penn State at Michigan State 11 a.m. ESPN
Tennessee at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Duke at Georgia Tech 11:30 a.m. FSAZ
Arizona at Washington Noon Pac-12A
Indiana at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
Wake Forest at Clemson 2 p.m. FSAZ
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL Raiders at Packers 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Saints at Bears 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Cardinals at Giants 10 a.m. 1450-AM
Eagles at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. 1490-AM*
Eagles at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)