TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Monster Cup race 11:30 a.m. NBCS

IndyCar race Noon CNBC

Cycling Tour de France, final stage 3:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf Champions Tour, final round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

MLB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 10:30 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at Braves 10:30 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Cubs at Cardinals 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer MLS: Seattle vs. New York City FC 2 p.m. ESPN

MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City 6:30 p.m. FS1

Swimming National Championships, Day 5 Noon Ch 4

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Cubs at Cardinals 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV; Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

