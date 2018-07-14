TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing IndyCar race Noon NBCS

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 9 3:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf European Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf

European Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

Celebrity Championship Noon Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. FS1

Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB D-backs at Braves 10:30 p.m. FSAZ

Cubs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus

All-Star Futures Game 1 p.m. MLB

NBA Summer League: Playoffs 1 p.m. ESPN2

Summer League: Playoffs 3 p.m. ESPN2

Summer League: Playoffs 5 p.m. ESPN2

Summer League: Playoffs 7 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer World Cup final: France vs. Croatia 8 a.m. Ch 11

MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United 11 a.m. Ch 11

MLS: Portland at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. ESPN

Tennis Wimbledon, men’s final 6 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, men’s final (T) Noon Ch 9

Track and field IAAF World Cup, Day 2 3 p.m. NBCS

WNBA Washington at Atlanta Noon NBA

Phoenix at Indiana 2 p.m. FSAZ

Chicago at New York 2 p.m. NBA

Connecticut at Minnesota 4 p.m. NBA

MLB SUNDAY

MLB D-backs at Braves 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

