TV SUNDAY
Auto racing IndyCar race Noon NBCS
Cycling Tour de France, Stage 9 3:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf European Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf
European Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
Celebrity Championship Noon Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. FS1
Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB D-backs at Braves 10:30 p.m. FSAZ
Cubs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus
All-Star Futures Game 1 p.m. MLB
NBA Summer League: Playoffs 1 p.m. ESPN2
Summer League: Playoffs 3 p.m. ESPN2
Summer League: Playoffs 5 p.m. ESPN2
Summer League: Playoffs 7 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer World Cup final: France vs. Croatia 8 a.m. Ch 11
MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United 11 a.m. Ch 11
MLS: Portland at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. ESPN
Tennis Wimbledon, men’s final 6 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, men’s final (T) Noon Ch 9
Track and field IAAF World Cup, Day 2 3 p.m. NBCS
WNBA Washington at Atlanta Noon NBA
Phoenix at Indiana 2 p.m. FSAZ
Chicago at New York 2 p.m. NBA
Connecticut at Minnesota 4 p.m. NBA
MLB SUNDAY
MLB D-backs at Braves 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)