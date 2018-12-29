TV SUNDAY
NCAA basketball; Binghamton at Michigan; 10 a.m.; BTN
; Mount St. Mary’s at Minnesota; 2 p.m.; ESPNU
; Alabama at Stephen F. Austin; 4 p.m.; ESPNU
; Massachusetts at Georgia; 4 p.m.; SEC
NFL; Cowboys at Giants; 11 a.m.; Ch 11
; Jets at Patriots; 11 a.m.; Ch 13
; Raiders at Chiefs; 2:25 p.m.; Ch 13
; Cardinals at Seahawks; 2:25 p.m.; Ch 11
; Colts at Titans; 6:20 p.m.; Ch 4
NHL; Golden Knights at Coyotes; 6 p.m.; FSAZ
Soccer; EPL: Crystal Palace vs.Chelsea; 4:55 a.m.; NBCS
; EPL: Southampton vs. Manchester City; 7:10 a.m.; NBCS
; EPL: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth; 9:25 a.m.; NBCS
Women’s basketball; Iowa at Michigan State; 11 a.m.; ESPN2
; Utah at Colorado; 1 p.m.; Pac-12N
; South Florida at LSU: 2 p.m.; SEC
; UCLA at USC; 3 p.m.; Pac-12N
; Arizona State at Arizona; 5 p.m.; Pac-12A
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL; Cowboys at Giants; 11 a.m.; 1490-AM*
; Cardinals at Seahawks; 2:25 p.m.; 1450-AM
; Chargers at Broncos; 2:25 p.m.; 1490-AM*
; Colts at Titans; 6:20 p.m.; 1490-AM*
Women’s basketball; Arizona State at Arizona; 5 p.m.; 1400-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)