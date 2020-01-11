Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Michigan State at Purdue — 10 a.m., Ch 13
Wichita State at UConn — 10 a.m., CBSS
Michigan at Minnesota — 11 a.m., BTN
Memphis at South Florida — 2 p.m., ESPN2
Utah at Colorado — 4 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona at Oregon State — 8 p.m., FS1
Basketball, women’s
Maryland at Michigan — 10 a.m., ESPN2
Kentucky at Florida — 10 a.m., ESPNU
St. John’s at DePaul — 11 a.m., FS1
Georgia at Tennessee — 11 a.m., SEC
George Washington at Fordham — Noon, CBSS
UCF at Cincinnati — Noon, ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Baylor — Noon, ESPNU
Oregon at Arizona — Noon, Pac-12A
Minnesota at Illinois — 1 p.m., BTN
Virginia Tech at Duke — 1 p.m., FSAZ
Missouri at Arkansas — 1 p.m., SEC
VCU at Saint Louis — 2 p.m., CBSS
Oregon State at Arizona State — 2 p.m., Pac-12A
Rhode Island at Davidson — 2:30 p.m., NBCS
Indiana at Iowa — 3 p.m., BTN
South Carolina at Vanderbilt — 3 p.m., SEC
South Florida at Tulsa — 4 p.m., CBSS
Stanford at California — 6 p.m., Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, final round — 2 a.m., Golf
PGA Tour, final round — 4 p.m., Golf
Gymnastics
Boise State at UCLA — 4 p.m., Pac-12N
NBA
Hornets at Suns — 6 p.m., FSAZ
NFL Playoffs
Texans at Chiefs — 1 p.m., Ch 13
Seahawks at Packers — 4:40 p.m., Ch 11
NHL
Maple Leafs at Panthers — 5 p.m., NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Watford at Bournemouth — 6:55 a.m., NBCS
EPL: Manchester City at Aston Villa — 9:25 a.m., NBCS
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Michigan State at Purdue — 10 a.m., 1490-AM*
Arizona at Oregon State — 8 p.m., 1290-AM
Arizona at Oregon State — 8 p.m., 107.5-FM
Basketball, women’s
Oregon at Arizona — Noon, 1400-AM
NFL Playoffs
Texans at Chiefs — 1 p.m., 1290-AM
NHL
Penguins at Coyotes — 4 p.m., 1450-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)