Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

Michigan State at Purdue — 10 a.m., Ch 13

Wichita State at UConn — 10 a.m., CBSS

Michigan at Minnesota — 11 a.m., BTN

Memphis at South Florida — 2 p.m., ESPN2

Utah at Colorado — 4 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona at Oregon State — 8 p.m., FS1

Basketball, women’s

Maryland at Michigan — 10 a.m., ESPN2

Kentucky at Florida — 10 a.m., ESPNU

St. John’s at DePaul — 11 a.m., FS1

Georgia at Tennessee — 11 a.m., SEC

George Washington at Fordham — Noon, CBSS

UCF at Cincinnati — Noon, ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Baylor — Noon, ESPNU

Oregon at Arizona — Noon, Pac-12A

Minnesota at Illinois — 1 p.m., BTN

Virginia Tech at Duke — 1 p.m., FSAZ

Missouri at Arkansas — 1 p.m., SEC

VCU at Saint Louis — 2 p.m., CBSS

Oregon State at Arizona State — 2 p.m., Pac-12A

Rhode Island at Davidson — 2:30 p.m., NBCS

Indiana at Iowa — 3 p.m., BTN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt — 3 p.m.,  SEC

South Florida at Tulsa — 4 p.m., CBSS

Stanford at California — 6 p.m., Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, final round — 2 a.m., Golf

PGA Tour, final round — 4 p.m., Golf

Gymnastics

Boise State at UCLA — 4 p.m., Pac-12N

NBA

Hornets at Suns — 6 p.m., FSAZ

NFL Playoffs

Texans at Chiefs — 1 p.m., Ch 13

Seahawks at Packers — 4:40 p.m., Ch 11

NHL

Maple Leafs at Panthers — 5 p.m., NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Watford at Bournemouth — 6:55 a.m., NBCS

EPL: Manchester City at Aston Villa — 9:25 a.m., NBCS

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

Michigan State at Purdue — 10 a.m., 1490-AM*

Arizona at Oregon State — 8 p.m., 1290-AM

Arizona at Oregon State — 8 p.m., 107.5-FM

Basketball, women’s

Oregon at Arizona — Noon, 1400-AM

NFL Playoffs

Texans at Chiefs — 1 p.m., 1290-AM

NHL

Penguins at Coyotes — 4 p.m., 1450-AM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

