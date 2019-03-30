TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 8:05 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race Noon Ch 11
Basketball, men’s Elite 8: Kentucky vs. Auburn 11:20 a.m. Ch 13
Elite 8: Duke vs. Michigan State 2:05 p.m. Ch 13
Basketball, women’s Elite 8: Louisville vs. Connecticut 9 a.m. ESPN
Elite 8: Mississippi State vs. Oregon 11 a.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, Match Play semifinals 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Match Play finals Noon Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
Football IFL: San Diego at Tucson 3 p.m. CW/58
MLB Cubs at Rangers 1 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. FSAZ
Braves at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Hornets at Warriors 5:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball Auburn at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
Tennessee at Vanderbilt Noon SC
Michigan vs. Michigan State 1 p.m. BTN
Arizona at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12A
NCAA hockey NCAA Tournament 1 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Rangers at Flyers 9 a.m. Ch 4
Bruins at Red Wings 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s EPL: Cardiff City vs. Chelsea 6 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hannover 96 vs. Schalke 04 6:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Liverpool vs. Tottenham 8:25 a.m. NBCS
MLS: Orlando City vs. D.C. United 3:30 p.m. FS1
MLS: L.A. Galaxy vs. Portland 6 p.m. ESPN2
Softball Wisconsin vs. Penn State 9 a.m. BTN
Michigan State vs. Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
South Carolina at LSU 11 a.m. ESPNU
North Carolina at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. ESPNU
Tennessee at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC
Arizona State at Arizona 4 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis Miami Open, men’s final 10 a.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Elite 8: Kentucky vs. Auburn 11:20 a.m. 1490-AM*
Elite 8: Duke vs. Michigan State 2:05 p.m. 1490-AM*
Basketball, women’s Elite 8: Louisville vs. Connecticut 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
WNIT: Wyoming at Arizona 2 p.m. 1400-AM
MLB Braves at Phillies 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW/Ch 58 (Ch 8 on Cox and Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)