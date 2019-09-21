TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 5 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar race Noon Ch 4
Golf The European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
MLB Cardinals at Cubs 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ
Phillies at Indians 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL Ravens at Chiefs 10 a.m. Ch 13
Panthers at Cardinals 1 p.m. Ch 11
Saints at Seahawks 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Rams at Browns 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester United at West Ham 6:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Dusseldorf at Gladbach 6:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Liverpool at Chelsea 8:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Dortmund at E. Frankfurt 9 a.m. FS1
MLS: Minnesota at Portland 12:55 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at Oregon State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women’s Wisconsin at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN
Portland at California Noon Pac-12N
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPNU
Volleyball, women’s Notre Dame at Michigan Noon ESPNU
Alabama at Arkansas Noon SEC
WNBA Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas 2 p.m. ESPN2
Playoffs: Connecticut at Los Angeles 4 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB Phillies at Indians 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL Broncos at Packers 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Panthers at Cardinals 1 p.m. 1450-AM
Steelers at 49ers 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Rams at Browns 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)