TV SUNDAY
Golf; European Tour, final round; 2:30 a.m.; Golf
NCAA basketball; Central Connecticut State at Providence; Noon; FS1
; Saint Louis at Houston; 1 p.m.; ESPNU
; Dayton at Tulsa; 1:30 p.m.; CBSS
; Wagner at St. John’s; 2:30 p.m.; FS1
; Wisconsin-Green Bay at Michigan State; 3 p.m.; BTN
; Indiana State at TCU; 3 p.m.; ESPNU
; Chattanooga at Mississippi; 4 p.m.; SEC
; Oklahoma State at Nebraska; 5 p.m.; BTN
NFL; Cardinals at Falcons; 11 a.m.; Ch 11
; Dolphins at Vikings; 11 a.m.; Ch 13
; Patriots at Steelers; 2:25 p.m.; Ch 13
; Eagles at Rams; 6:20 p.m.; Ch 4
NHL; Coyotes at Hurricanes; 11 a.m.; FSAZ
Soccer; EPL: Brighton vs. Chelsea; 6:25 a.m.; NBCS
; EPL: Liverpool vs. Manchester United; 8:55 a.m.; NBCS
Swimming; U.S. Winter National Championship; Noon; Ch 4
Women’s basketball; South Carolina at Purdue; 1 p.m.; ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
Hockey; Tucson at Chicago; 2 p.m.; 1450-AM
NFL; Cardinals at Falcons; 11 a.m.; 1450-AM
; Eagles at Rams; 6:20 p.m.; 1290-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)