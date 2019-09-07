TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Monster Energy race 11 a.m. Ch 4
Golf European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf
MLB D-backs at Reds 10 a.m. FSAZ
Phillies at Mets 10 a.m. TBS
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL Rams at Panthers 10 a.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Jaguars 10 a.m. Ch 13
Lions at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Patriots 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women’s Oklahoma at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12A
Tennis U.S. Open, women’s doubles final 10 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, men’s singles final 1 p.m. ESPN
Volleyball, women’s Texas at Stanford Noon Pac-12N
WNBA Minnesota at Los Angeles 1 p.m. ESPN2
Las Vegas at Phoenix 1:30 p.m. FSAZ
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB D-backs at Reds 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL Steelers at Patriots 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)