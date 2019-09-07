TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Monster Energy race 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf

MLB D-backs at Reds 10 a.m. FSAZ

Phillies at Mets 10 a.m. TBS

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL Rams at Panthers 10 a.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Jaguars 10 a.m. Ch 13

Lions at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Patriots 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women’s Oklahoma at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12A

Tennis U.S. Open, women’s doubles final 10 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, men’s singles final 1 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women’s Texas at Stanford Noon Pac-12N

WNBA Minnesota at Los Angeles 1 p.m. ESPN2

Las Vegas at Phoenix 1:30 p.m. FSAZ

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB D-backs at Reds 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL Steelers at Patriots 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

