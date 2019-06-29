TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 6:05 a.m. ESPN2
Monster Energy Cup race Noon NBCS
Golf European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 11
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
MLB Red Sox vs. Yankees 7 a.m. Ch 11
Cubs at Reds or Nationals at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Rockies (JIP) or D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. MLB
All-Star Selection Show 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Braves at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s UEFA U-21 final 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Panama 2:30 p.m. FS1
Gold Cup: United States vs. Curacao 5:30 p.m. FS1
Tennis Wimbledon, first round 3 a.m. (Mon.) ESPN
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB Red Sox vs. Yankees 7 a.m. 1490-AM*
D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Braves at Mets 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)