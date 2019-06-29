TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 6:05 a.m. ESPN2

Monster Energy Cup race Noon NBCS

Golf European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 11

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

MLB Red Sox vs. Yankees 7 a.m. Ch 11

Cubs at Reds or Nationals at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Rockies (JIP) or D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. MLB

All-Star Selection Show 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Braves at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s UEFA U-21 final 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Panama 2:30 p.m. FS1

Gold Cup: United States vs. Curacao 5:30 p.m. FS1

Tennis Wimbledon, first round 3 a.m. (Mon.) ESPN

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB Red Sox vs. Yankees 7 a.m. 1490-AM*

D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Braves at Mets 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

