TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Daytona 500 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball Oregon at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FSAZ
Basketball, men’s Ohio State at Michigan State 11 a.m. Ch 13
Wichita State at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN
Houston at Tulane Noon CBSS
Seton Hall at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1
Missouri State at Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. ESPNU
Villanova at St. John’s 3 p.m. FS1
Miami at Boston College 4 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Marquette at Seton Hall 10 a.m. CBSS
George Washington at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Iowa 11 a.m. ESPN2
DePaul at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS2
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech 11 a.m. FSAZ
Duquesne at Rhode Island 11 a.m. NBCS
Penn State at Minnesota Noon BTN
Colorado at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Mississippi State at Texas A&M Noon SEC
Miami at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2
Richmond at Saint Louis 1 p.m. NBCS
Stanford at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Michigan State at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN
Utah at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Alabama at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC
Tennessee at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Purdue 4 p.m. BTN
LSU at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
California at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Football AAF: Orlando at San Antonio 2 p.m. CBSS
AAF: Atlanta at San Diego 6 p.m. NFL
Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA All-Star Game 6:20 p.m. TBS, TNT
NHL Rangers at Penguins 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Blues at Wild 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
Flyers at Red Wings 4 p.m. NBCS
Soccer Bund.: Gladbach vs Frankfurt 7:20 a.m. FS2
Softball Notre Dame vs. Ohio State 8 a.m. ESPNU
Florida State vs. Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Villanova at St. John’s 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. 107.5-FM
Basketball, women’s Colorado at Arizona noon 1400-AM
NBA All-Star Game 6:20 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)