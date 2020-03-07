Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing; NASCAR Monster Cup race; 12:30 p.m.; Ch 11
Basketball, men’s; Michigan at Maryland; 9 a.m.; Ch 11
; Memphis at Houston; 9 a.m.; Ch 13
; Patriot semifinal; 9 a.m.; CBSS
; Nebraska at Minnesota; 10 a.m.; BTN
; Big South final; 10 a.m.; ESPN
; East Carolina at UCF; 11 a.m.; ESPNU
; MVC final; 11:10 a.m.; Ch 13
; Patriot semifinal; 11:30 a.m.; CBSS
; Atlantic Sun final; Noon; ESPN
; Tulsa at Wichita State; 1 p.m.; CBSS
; UConn at Tulane; 1 p.m.; ESPNU
; Ohio State at Michigan State; 1:20 p.m.; Ch 13
; Iowa at Illinois; 4 p.m.; BTN
Basketball, women’s; ACC final; 9 a.m.; ESPN2
; Atlantic 10 final; 9 a.m.; ESPNU
; SEC final; 11 a.m.; ESPN2
; AAC semifinal; 1 p.m.; ESPN2
; Big Ten final; 3 p.m.; ESPN2
; Big East semifinal; 3 p.m.; FS1
; AAC Tournament; 3:30 p.m.; ESPNU
; Pac-12 final; 5 p.m.; ESPN2
; Big East semifinal; 5:30 p.m.; FS1
Football; XFL: St. Louis at DC; Noon; FS1
; XFL: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles; 6 p.m.; ESPN
Golf; European Tour, final round; 2 a.m.; Golf
; PGA Tour, final round; 9:30 a.m.; Golf
; PGA Tour, final round; 11:30 a.m.; Ch 4
; Champions Tour, final round; 2:30 p.m.; Golf
MLB spring; Twins vs. Red Sox; 10 a.m.; MLB
; Mariners vs. Giants; 1 p.m.; MLB
NBA; Lakers at Clippers; 12:30 p.m.; Ch 9
; Bucks at Suns; 3 p.m.; FSAZ
; Thunder at Celtics; 3 p.m.; NBA
; Raptors at Kings; 6 p.m.; NBA
NHL; Blues at Blackhawks; 4:30 p.m.; NHL
; Avalanche at Sharks; 7 p.m.; NHL
Soccer, men’s; EPL: Chelsea vs. Everton; 6:55 a.m.; NBCS
; Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg; 7:20 a.m.; FS2
; EPL: Manchester United vs. Manchester City; 9:30 a.m.; Ch 4
; Bund.: Mainz 05 vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf; 9:50 a.m.; FS2
; MLS: Nashville SC at Portland; 4 p.m.; ESPN
; MLS: Philadelphia Union at LA FC; 7:30 p.m; FS1
Soccer, women’s; United States vs. Spain; 2 p.m.; ESPN
Softball; Auburn at Florida; Noon; SEC
; Mississippi at Missouri; 2 p.m.; SEC
; Texas A&M at Kentucky; 4 p.m; SEC
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s; Big South final; 10 a.m.; 1490-AM*
; Atlantic Sun final; Noon; 1490-AM*
Basketball, women’s; Pac-12 final; 5 p.m.; 1490-AM*
MLB spring; D-backs vs. Cubs (JIP); 2 p.m.; 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)