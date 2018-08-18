TV SUNDAY
Auto racing IndyCar race 11 a.m. NBCS
Baseball Little League World Series, Game 13 6 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Game 14 8 a.m. ESPN
Junior League World Series, championship 9 a.m. ESPN2
Little League World Series, Game 15 10 a.m. ESPN
American Legion World Series 10 a.m. ESPNU
Little League World Series, Game 16 11 a.m. Ch 9
American Legion World Series 1 p.m. ESPNU
American Legion World Series 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship 1:30 p.m. FS1
LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics U.S. Championships 5 p.m. Ch 4
MLB Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Dodgers at Mariners or D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. MLB
Mets at Phillies 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer EPL: Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town 5:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Man. United 8 a.m. NBCS
MLS: New England at D.C. United 4:30 p.m. FS1
WNBA Washington at Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Mets at Phillies 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)