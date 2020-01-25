Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Rolex 24 — 10 a.m., NBCS

Basketball, men’s

Mississippi at Georgia — 9 a.m., SEC

Tulsa at UConn — 10 a.m., CBSS

Maryland at Indiana — 11 a.m., Ch 13

South Florida at Houston — Noon, CBSS

Michigan State at Minnesota — 1 p.m., Ch 11

San Diego State at UNLV — 2 p.m., CBSS

Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa — 2 p.m., ESPNU

Xavier at Creighton — 2 p.m., FS1

UCLA at Oregon — 3 p.m., Ch 11

Stanford at California — 4 p.m., ESPNU

Ohio State at Northwestern — 4:30 p.m., BTN

Basketball, women’s

Fordham at Dayton — 10 a.m., ESPNU

Xavier at Providence — 11 a.m., FS2

Clemson at Virginia Tech — 11 a.m., FSAZ

LSU at Tennessee — 11 a.m., SEC

Penn State at Purdue — Noon, BTN

Temple at Cincinnati — Noon, ESPNU

South Carolina at Georgia — 1 p.m., SEC

Michigan State at Iowa — 2 p.m., BTN

Oregon at Oregon State — 2 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi at Mississippi State — 3 p.m., SEC

St. John’s at Seton Hall — 4:30 p.m., FS1

West Virginia at TCU — 6:30 p.m., FS1

Golf

European Tour, final round — 1:30 a.m., Golf

PGA Tour, final round — 11 a.m., Golf

LPGA Tour, final round — 1 p.m., Golf

PGA Tour, final round — 1 p.m., Ch 4

NBA

Rockets at Nuggets — 1:30 p.m., NBA

Suns at Grizzlies — 6 p.m., FSAZ

Pacers at Trail Blazers — 7 p.m., NBA

Skating

U.S. Championships — 1 p.m., Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Bund.: Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen — 7:30 a.m., FS1

Bund.: Dusseldorf at Leverkusen — 10 a.m., FS1

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News