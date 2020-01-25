Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Rolex 24 — 10 a.m., NBCS
Basketball, men’s
Mississippi at Georgia — 9 a.m., SEC
Tulsa at UConn — 10 a.m., CBSS
Maryland at Indiana — 11 a.m., Ch 13
South Florida at Houston — Noon, CBSS
Michigan State at Minnesota — 1 p.m., Ch 11
San Diego State at UNLV — 2 p.m., CBSS
Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa — 2 p.m., ESPNU
Xavier at Creighton — 2 p.m., FS1
UCLA at Oregon — 3 p.m., Ch 11
Stanford at California — 4 p.m., ESPNU
Ohio State at Northwestern — 4:30 p.m., BTN
Basketball, women’s
Fordham at Dayton — 10 a.m., ESPNU
Xavier at Providence — 11 a.m., FS2
Clemson at Virginia Tech — 11 a.m., FSAZ
LSU at Tennessee — 11 a.m., SEC
Penn State at Purdue — Noon, BTN
Temple at Cincinnati — Noon, ESPNU
South Carolina at Georgia — 1 p.m., SEC
Michigan State at Iowa — 2 p.m., BTN
Oregon at Oregon State — 2 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi at Mississippi State — 3 p.m., SEC
St. John’s at Seton Hall — 4:30 p.m., FS1
West Virginia at TCU — 6:30 p.m., FS1
Golf
European Tour, final round — 1:30 a.m., Golf
PGA Tour, final round — 11 a.m., Golf
LPGA Tour, final round — 1 p.m., Golf
PGA Tour, final round — 1 p.m., Ch 4
NBA
Rockets at Nuggets — 1:30 p.m., NBA
Suns at Grizzlies — 6 p.m., FSAZ
Pacers at Trail Blazers — 7 p.m., NBA
Skating
U.S. Championships — 1 p.m., Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
Bund.: Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen — 7:30 a.m., FS1
Bund.: Dusseldorf at Leverkusen — 10 a.m., FS1
