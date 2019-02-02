TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Minnesota at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN
Xavier at Creighton 11 a.m. FSAZ
East Carolina at UConn Noon ESPNEWS
Basketball, women’s Duquesne at Fordham 10 a.m. CBSS
South Florida at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Purdue at Michigan State Noon BTN
George Washington at Saint Louis Noon CBSS
Florida at Kentucky Noon ESPNU
Creighton at Villanova Noon FS1
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma State at TCU 1 p.m. FSAZ
Georgia at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC
Stanford at California 2 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC
Golf PGA, final round 11 a.m. Golf
NBA Thunder at Celtics Noon Ch 9
NFL Super Bowl: Patriots vs. Rams 4:30 p.m. Ch 13
Soccer EPL: Leicester City vs. Man. United 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: FC Augsburg vs. Mainz 05 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Manchester City vs. Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS
RADIO SUNDAY
NBA Thunder at Celtics Noon 1490-AM*
NFL Super Bowl: Patriots vs. Rams 4:30 p.m. 1290-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)