TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Minnesota at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN

Xavier at Creighton 11 a.m. FSAZ

East Carolina at UConn Noon ESPNEWS

Basketball, women’s Duquesne at Fordham 10 a.m. CBSS

South Florida at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Purdue at Michigan State Noon BTN

George Washington at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

Florida at Kentucky Noon ESPNU

Creighton at Villanova Noon FS1

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma State at TCU 1 p.m. FSAZ

Georgia at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Stanford at California 2 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC

Golf PGA, final round 11 a.m. Golf

NBA Thunder at Celtics Noon Ch 9

NFL Super Bowl: Patriots vs. Rams 4:30 p.m. Ch 13

Soccer EPL: Leicester City vs. Man. United 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: FC Augsburg vs. Mainz 05 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Manchester City vs. Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS

RADIO SUNDAY

NBA Thunder at Celtics Noon 1490-AM*

NFL Super Bowl: Patriots vs. Rams 4:30 p.m. 1290-AM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles