TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race Noon NBCS

Football ArenaBowl XXXII: Philadelphia at Albany 5 p.m. ESPN2

Golf LPGA Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

U.S. Women’s Amateur 11 a.m. FS1

Gymnastics U.S. Championships 1 p.m. Ch 4

U.S. Championships 7 p.m. Ch 4

MLB Angels at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. FSAZ

Phillies at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United vs. Arsenal 5:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester United vs. Chelsea 8:25 a.m. NBCS

MLS: Atlanta United vs. New York City FC 1 p.m. ESPN

MLS: DC United vs. L.A. Galaxy 4:30 p.m. FS1

MLS: LAFC vs. New York Red Bulls 7 p.m. FS1

Tennis Rogers Cup, men’s final 1 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Seattle at New York Noon NBA

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Phillies at Giants 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

