TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 11:30 a.m. NBCS

Basketball Jr. NBA World girls final 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Jr. NBA World boys final 1:45 p.m. Ch 11

Cycling Tour of Utah, final stage 1:30 p.m. FS2

Golf PGA Tour, final round 8 a.m. TNT

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

U.S. Women’s Amateur, championship 8 a.m. FS1

MLB D-backs at Reds 10 a.m. FSAZ

Mariners at Astros 11 a.m. TBS

Phillies at Padres 12:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Nationals at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer Women’s U-20 W. Cup: England vs. Mexico 4:20 a.m. FS1

Women’s U-20 W. Cup: Brazil vs. North Korea 4:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Liverpool vs. West Ham United 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Women’s U-20 W. Cup: Netherlands vs. France 7:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Arsenal vs. Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich 10:20 a.m. FS2

MLS: NY City FC at Toronto FC 1 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Orlando City at DC United 5 p.m. FS1

MLS: FC Dallas at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1

Women’s U-20 W. Cup: Ghana vs. N. Zealand 11:30 p.m. FS1

WNBA Dallas at Washington Noon NBA

Los Angeles at Phoenix 4 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB D-backs at Reds 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Nationals at Cubs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

