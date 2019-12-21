Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Lafayette at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPNU
Houston vs. Portland 1 p.m. ESPNU
New Mexico State at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC
Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. FS1
Xavier at TCU 3 p.m. ESPN2
Boise State vs. Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ESPNU
Ball State vs. Washington 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s UCLA at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
Stanford at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at Connecticut 2 p.m. CBSS
NBA Clippers at Thunder 5 p.m. NBA
Nuggets at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA
NFL Saints at Titans 11 a.m. Ch 11
Ravens at Browns 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Bears 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL Ducks at Rangers 10:30 a.m. NHL
Coyotes at Red Wings 5 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester United at Watford 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: FC Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Chelsea at Tottenham 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Frankfurt at SC Paderborn 07 10 a.m. FS1
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL Saints at Titans 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cardinals at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. 1450-AM
Cowboys at Eagles 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)