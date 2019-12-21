Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Lafayette at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPNU

Houston vs. Portland 1 p.m. ESPNU

New Mexico State at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC

Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. FS1

Xavier at TCU 3 p.m. ESPN2

Boise State vs. Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ESPNU

Ball State vs. Washington 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s UCLA at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Stanford at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Connecticut 2 p.m. CBSS

NBA Clippers at Thunder 5 p.m. NBA

Nuggets at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA

NFL Saints at Titans 11 a.m. Ch 11

Ravens at Browns 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Bears 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Ducks at Rangers 10:30 a.m. NHL

Coyotes at Red Wings 5 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester United at Watford 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: FC Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Chelsea at Tottenham 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Frankfurt at SC Paderborn 07 10 a.m. FS1

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL Saints at Titans 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Cowboys at Eagles 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News