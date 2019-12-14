TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Oklahoma State at Houston — 1 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Nebraska — 2 p.m., BTN
SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern — 2 p.m., ESPNU
Southern Illinois at Missouri — 2 p.m., SEC
UC Riverside at Washington State — 2:30 p.m., Pac-12N
South Carolina at Clemson — 3 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio State at Minnesota — 4:30 p.m., BTN
Long Beach State at USC — 4:30 p.m., Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s
Louisville at Kentucky — 11 a.m., ESPN
Houston at Texas A&M — Noon, SEC
Ohio State at Stanford — 6:30 p.m., Pac-12N
Golf
PGA Tour, final round — 10 a.m., Golf
Presidents Cup, final day — 11 a.m., Ch 4
NBA
Knicks at Nuggets — 6 p.m., NBA
NFL
Bears at Packers — 11 a.m., Ch 11
Browns at Cardinals — 2:05 p.m., Ch 13
Rams at Cowboys — 2:25 p.m., Ch 11
Bills at Steelers — 6:20 p.m., Ch 4
NHL
Wild at Blackhawks — 5 p.m., NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Tottenham at Wolves — 6:55 a.m., NBCS
EPL: Manchester City at Arsenal — 9:25 a.m., NBCS
Bund.: Frankfurt at Schalke 04 — 10 a.m., FS1
NCAA final: Georgetown vs. Virginia — 4 p.m., ESPNU
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL
Bears at Packers — 11 a.m., 1490-AM*
Browns at Cardinals — 2:05 p.m., 1450-AM
Falcons at 49ers — 2:25 p.m., 1490-AM*
Bills at Steelers — 6:20 p.m., 1290-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)