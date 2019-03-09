TV SUNDAY
Auto racing IndyCar race 10:30 a.m. NBCS
Monster Energy race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball Coastal Carolina vs. Oregon State 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Minnesota at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, men’s Rutgers at Indiana 9 a.m. BTN
Houston at Cincinnati 9 a.m. Ch 13
Patriot: Colgate vs. Navy 9 a.m. CBSS
Illinois at Penn State 9 a.m. FS1
Big South: Gardner-Webb vs. Radford 10 a.m. ESPN
Iowa at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN
Patriot: Bucknell vs. Lehigh 11 a.m. CBSS
UConn at East Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU
MVC: Bradley vs. Northern Iowa 11:10 a.m. Ch 13
Atlantic Sun: Liberty vs. Lipscomb Noon ESPN
SMU at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU
Wisconsin at Ohio State 1:20 p.m. Ch 13
MAAC: Iona vs. Siena 5:30 p.m. ESPNU Basketball, women’s ACC: Louisville vs. Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPN2
Atlantic 10: Fordham vs. VCU 9 a.m. ESPNU
Big East: Marquette vs. St. John’s 10 a.m. FS2
SEC: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN2
Big 12: Baylor vs. Kansas State Noon FS1
Big East: Georgetown vs. Villanova 12:30 p.m. FS2
American: South Florida vs. UConn 1 p.m. ESPN2
Big 12: Iowa State vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. FS1
Big 10: Iowa vs. Maryland 3 p.m. ESPN2
American: Cincinnati vs. UCF 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Big East: DePaul vs. Providence 4 p.m. FS2
Pac-12: Oregon vs. Stanford/Wash. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Big East: Butler vs. Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS2
Football AAF: Memphis at Atlanta 1 p.m. CBSS
IFL: Bismarck at Tucson 3 pm. CW/58
AAF: San Antonio at Arizona 5 p.m. NFL
Golf PGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf
MLB spring D-backs at Reds 1 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Pelicans at Hawks 3 p.m. NBA
Suns at Warriors 5:30 p.m. FSAZ
Suns at Warriors 5:30 p.m. NBA
NHL Celtics at Penguins 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Kings at Ducks 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer EPL: Liverpool vs. Burnley 4:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Chelsea vs. Wolves 7 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Nurnberg vs. Hoffenheim 7:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Arsenal vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: Atlanta vs. FC Cincinnati 2 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Portland 4:30 p.m. FS1
Softball Tennessee at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
Missouri at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
LSU at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
Arkansas at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Big South: Gardner-Webb vs. Radford 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Atlantic Sun: Liberty vs. Lipscomb Noon 1490-AM*
Basketball, women’s Pac-12: Oregon vs. Stanford/Wash. 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
MLB spring Reds at D-backs (JIP) 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW/Ch 58 (Ch 8 on Cox and Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)