TV SUNDAY

Auto racing IndyCar race 10:30 a.m. NBCS

Monster Energy race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball Coastal Carolina vs. Oregon State 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Minnesota at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, men’s Rutgers at Indiana 9 a.m. BTN

Houston at Cincinnati 9 a.m. Ch 13

Patriot: Colgate vs. Navy 9 a.m. CBSS

Illinois at Penn State 9 a.m. FS1

Big South: Gardner-Webb vs. Radford 10 a.m. ESPN

Iowa at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

Patriot: Bucknell vs. Lehigh 11 a.m. CBSS

UConn at East Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU

MVC: Bradley vs. Northern Iowa 11:10 a.m. Ch 13

Atlantic Sun: Liberty vs. Lipscomb Noon ESPN

SMU at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin at Ohio State 1:20 p.m. Ch 13

MAAC: Iona vs. Siena 5:30 p.m. ESPNU Basketball, women’s ACC: Louisville vs. Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPN2

Atlantic 10: Fordham vs. VCU 9 a.m. ESPNU

Big East: Marquette vs. St. John’s 10 a.m. FS2

SEC: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN2

Big 12: Baylor vs. Kansas State Noon FS1

Big East: Georgetown vs. Villanova 12:30 p.m. FS2

American: South Florida vs. UConn 1 p.m. ESPN2

Big 12: Iowa State vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. FS1

Big 10: Iowa vs. Maryland 3 p.m. ESPN2

American: Cincinnati vs. UCF 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Big East: DePaul vs. Providence 4 p.m. FS2

Pac-12: Oregon vs. Stanford/Wash. 5 p.m. ESPN2

Big East: Butler vs. Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS2

Football AAF: Memphis at Atlanta 1 p.m. CBSS

IFL: Bismarck at Tucson 3 pm. CW/58

AAF: San Antonio at Arizona 5 p.m. NFL

Golf PGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf

MLB spring D-backs at Reds 1 p.m. FSAZ

NBA Pelicans at Hawks 3 p.m. NBA

Suns at Warriors 5:30 p.m. FSAZ

Suns at Warriors 5:30 p.m. NBA

NHL Celtics at Penguins 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Kings at Ducks 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer EPL: Liverpool vs. Burnley 4:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea vs. Wolves 7 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Nurnberg vs. Hoffenheim 7:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Arsenal vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: Atlanta vs. FC Cincinnati 2 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Portland 4:30 p.m. FS1

Softball Tennessee at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Missouri at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

LSU at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

Arkansas at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Big South: Gardner-Webb vs. Radford 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Atlantic Sun: Liberty vs. Lipscomb Noon 1490-AM*

Basketball, women’s Pac-12: Oregon vs. Stanford/Wash. 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

MLB spring Reds at D-backs (JIP) 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW/Ch 58 (Ch 8 on Cox and Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

