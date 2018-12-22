TV SUNDAY
NBA Suns at Nets 4 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA basketball Diamond Head semifinal 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Diamond Head consolation 5 p.m. ESPNU
Las Vegas Classic championship 5:30 p.m. FS1
Diamond Head semifinal 8 p.m. ESPN2
Las Vegas consolation 8 p.m. FS1
Diamond Head consolation 10:30 p.m. ESPNU
NFL Texans at Eagles 11 a.m. Ch 13
Rams at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Saints 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Chiefs at Seahawks 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL Coyotes at Sharks 7 p.m. FSAZ
Skiing FIS Alpine World Cup 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer Bund.: FC Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Everton vs. Tottenham 8:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Mainz 10 a.m. FS1
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL Bills at Patriots 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Rams at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. 1450-AM
Bears at 49ers 2:05 p.m. 1490-AM*
Chiefs at Seahawks 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish)ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)