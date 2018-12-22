TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

NBA Suns at Nets 4 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA basketball Diamond Head semifinal 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Diamond Head consolation 5 p.m. ESPNU

Las Vegas Classic championship 5:30 p.m. FS1

Diamond Head semifinal 8 p.m. ESPN2

Las Vegas consolation 8 p.m. FS1

Diamond Head consolation 10:30 p.m. ESPNU

NFL Texans at Eagles 11 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Saints 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Chiefs at Seahawks 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Coyotes at Sharks 7 p.m. FSAZ

Skiing FIS Alpine World Cup 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer Bund.: FC Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Everton vs. Tottenham 8:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Mainz 10 a.m. FS1

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL Bills at Patriots 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Rams at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. 1450-AM

Bears at 49ers 2:05 p.m. 1490-AM*

Chiefs at Seahawks 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish)ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

