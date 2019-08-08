SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sunnyside Little League has faced some bumps on the way to Friday’s regional semifinal game, which will be broadcast on ESPN at 6 p.m.
But the south-siders have persevered — and they’re getting better. They’ve shown as much during this week’s run through the Little League Western Regionals. The team took Central Maui into extra innings on Monday night before falling 6-5 in eight innings. Sunnyside rebounded, beating Nevada 13-1 on Tuesday afternoon and Southern California 8-6 on Wednesday night in a pair of elimination games.
It’ll play Friday against Northern California, which lost 13-3 to Hawaii on Thursday night.
“We are playing with confidence, and that is what we have to keep doing,” manager Francisco Rivero said. “Confidence is the key. It drives the offense, the defense, and the pitching. Everybody from one to 13 (on the roster) can do the job.”
Sunnyside had a couple of bad breaks Monday against the team from Hawaii. Central Maui had runners on first base and second base with two out when Sunnyside’s pitcher got Isaac Imamura to hit into a fielder’s choice.
The out appeared to end the inning, with Sunnyside maintaining a 2-0 lead, but umpires reversed it after a video replay. Central Maui followed with four consecutive hits and took a 4-2 lead.
The call “turned the game around,” Rivero said. “It was good that we turned came back to tie the game.”
Sunnyside tied the game in the top of the fifth when Damian Lorta hit a two-run homer. Lorta, a left-handed batter, has hit four home runs in the first three games.
Sunnyside will have a full complement of pitchers available for Friday’s regional semifinal. The only player not eligible to pitch is Izaiah Moraga, who threw 86 pitches in Wednesday night’s win over Southern California. Little League rules require a certain number of days’ rest depending upon how many pitches are thrown.
Juan Hernandez and Lorta pitched well in the first game, while Juan Abril allowed only one run in a five-inning, 13-1 mercy-rule victory Tuesday against Paseo Verde, the Nevada representative. Abril needed only 46 pitches, and 37 of those were strikes.
Rivero said he wouldn’t name a starting pitcher until after the Hawaii-Northern California game. Rivero was leaning toward starting Hernandez if Sunnyside played Maui. He likely start Abril against Granite Bay, the Northern California representative. Sunnyside has not faced Granite Bay to this point.
Hernandez pitched well against Hawaii. The four runs he allowed were unearned. Hernandez also was moved up to the second position in Wednesday night’s batting order. Hernandez got Sunnyside’s first hit, laying down a bunt in the third inning.
“Juan can do anything offensively,” Rivero said. “He can bunt and hit for power.”
Other options include Lorta, who struck out eight batters in 3º innings, and Abril.
Friday night’s winner will play Saturday for a spot in the Little League World Series. That game will also start at 6 p.m.